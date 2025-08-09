Hyderabad cop hailed for rescuing woman during rains in Banjara Hills

IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains till August 15.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2025 12:32 pm IST
Hyderabad cop hailed for rescuing woman during rains in Banjara Hills
Hyderabad cop rescues woman during rains in Banjara Hills. (Image:X)

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable has been hailed for rescuing a young woman stranded during rains in Banjara Hills.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, the cop can be seen helping the woman at Banjara Hills bus stop.

Later, the cops ensured that the woman reached home safely.

MS Teachers

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains till August 15. It has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc.

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky. It has also forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds.

For Hyderabad, the forecast is valid till August 12.

In view of the expected rains in Hyderabad and other districts, IMD has issued a yellow alert too.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th August 2025 12:32 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button