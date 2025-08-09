Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable has been hailed for rescuing a young woman stranded during rains in Banjara Hills.

In a video that is making rounds on social media, the cop can be seen helping the woman at Banjara Hills bus stop.

Later, the cops ensured that the woman reached home safely.

Meanwhile, IMD Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains till August 15. It has forecast thunderstorms, lightning, squalls etc.

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky. It has also forecast light to moderate rains or thundershowers with occasional intense spells accompanied by gusty winds.

For Hyderabad, the forecast is valid till August 12.

In view of the expected rains in Hyderabad and other districts, IMD has issued a yellow alert too.