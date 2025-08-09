Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig on Friday, August 8, helped a Hyderabad man who was on his way to his sister’s house ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

The man was stopped by traffic police and his bike was seized.

How AIMIM MLC helped Hyderabad man

It all began after traffic police stopped the man in the middle of the road and seized his bike.

When the man was seen pleading with the police, the AIMIM MLC, who was passing by the road, intervened.

He spoke with the ACP traffic police and got the man released.

This is secularism with knowing the religion, AIMIM always works for the society. — Mirza Rahmat Baig (@_MirzaRahmath) August 8, 2025

Raksha Bandhan

Rakhi Purnima, which is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, is a festival wherein sisters of all ages tie a ‘rakhi’ around the wrists of their brothers.

In view of the festival, the Telangana government declared a general holiday too.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the help by AIMIM MLC for the Hyderabad man who was visiting his sister’s house was applauded by many netizens too.