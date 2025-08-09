Hyderabad couple faces brutal attack while holidaying in Goa

The incident took place following a dispute over bike rental charges.

Hyderabad: A couple from Hyderabad faced a brutal assault while holidaying in Goa. They were attacked at the Panaji bus stand.

As per the details, the incident took place following a dispute over bike rental charges.

Details of the incident

During their holiday, the couple had rented a bike. After using the bike, they returned it on time.

Despite returning on time, the couple was asked to pay an additional Rs 200.

Goa bike operator argues with holidaying Hyderabad couple

When the couple questioned the additional charges, an argument broke out between them and the bike rental operator.

The matter escalated and resulted in an assault.

It is alleged that the couple was attacked by local bike rental operators who were near the bus stand.

Due to the assault, the man received head injuries, whereas the woman, who is pregnant, is dealing with facial swelling.

Following the assault, the holidaying Hyderabad couple was shifted to Goa Medical College.

Upon receiving the complaint, the local police are probing the incident.

