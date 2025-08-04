Newly-wed bride dies by suicide in Old City of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of dowry harassment in Hyderabad, a newlywed bride reportedly died by suicide on Sunday.

The incident took place at her residence located in Kishan Bagh, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bahadurpura Police Station.

Couple tied knot 6 months ago

Speaking to Siasat.com, SHO of Bahadurpura Police, M. Praveen Kumar, said that the woman was a native of Bihar, whereas the man was from Odisha.

He said that after marriage, they settled here.

Following the suicide, the family members of the woman alleged that she died due to dowry harassment.

Though police registered a case and started an investigation, no one has been arrested yet.

Bride suicides over dowry in Hyderabad

This is not the first incident where a newlywed bride died by suicide due to dowry harassment.

Recently, a 19-year-old newlywed bride reportedly died by suicide over alleged dowry harassment in KPHB Colony.

As per the details of the case, the deceased, identified as Maloth Poojitha, had married Jatoth Srinu, a jewelry store sales executive, on April 16, 2025.

According to the complaint, Poojitha’s in-laws, including her mother-in-law J. Achamma, father-in-law Pool Singh, and other relatives, began demanding dowry after the wedding.

In the current case that occurred in Kishan Bagh, the investigation is ongoing to find the reason behind the suicide of the newlywed bride in Hyderabad.