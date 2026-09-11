Hyderabad cop held for cheating woman after 11-year relationship

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman with a false promise of marriage after being in a relationship with her for 11 years.
The accused, identified as Arun, was in a relationship with the woman since they met while pursuing an M.Tech. The woman approached the Uppal police and filed a complaint stating that she was pregnant several times; however, Arun forced her to have an abortion, claiming that they couldn’t have a baby at that time.
The complainant claimed that Arun had also paid an advance of Rs 50,000 to a function hall for their wedding on November 1, 2026. However, the woman alleged that the constable married another woman on July 1.
Based on the complaint, the Uppal Police investigated the matter and arrested Arun, who has now been sent to judicial custody.