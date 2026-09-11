Hyderabad cop held for cheating woman after 11-year relationship

The complainant claimed that Arun had also paid an advance of Rs 50,000 to a function hall for their wedding on November 1.

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Hyderabad: A Hyderabad police constable was arrested for allegedly cheating a woman with a false promise of marriage after being in a relationship with her for 11 years.

The accused, identified as Arun, was in a relationship with the woman since they met while pursuing an M.Tech. The woman approached the Uppal police and filed a complaint stating that she was pregnant several times; however, Arun forced her to have an abortion, claiming that they couldn’t have a baby at that time.

The complainant claimed that Arun had also paid an advance of Rs 50,000 to a function hall for their wedding on November 1, 2026. However, the woman alleged that the constable married another woman on July 1.

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Based on the complaint, the Uppal Police investigated the matter and arrested Arun, who has now been sent to judicial custody.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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