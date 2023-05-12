Hyderabad cop kills wife by slitting her throat

The shocking incident occurred under the limits of the Vanasthalipuram police station.

Hyderabad: A police constable murdered his wife by slitting her throat after a quarrel over some family issues.

Constable K. Rajkumar chased his wife Shoba (40) and slit her throat with a knife at their residence at Gautami Nagar in Hyderabad on Friday.

The couple’s elder son Swatik (15) got injured while trying to stop his father. On a complaint filed by Swatik, the police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the constable, who escaped after the killing.

Rajkumar, who was serving as a constable in the high court, had some differences with his wife. The couple had a quarrel two days ago and the family elders were trying to resolve the issue.

On Friday, the couple had a heated argument over some issue following which an enraged Rajkumar started thrashing her. When she started running down the stairs to save herself, he chased her with a knife and slit her throat.

