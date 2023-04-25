Hyderabad: Stalker slits woman’s throat after marriage proposal rejection

Hyderabad: In a gruesome attack, a stalker reportedly slit a 30-year-old woman’s throat in broad daylight on Monday after she rejected his marriage proposal. The incident took place in Borabanda, Hyderabad which falls under the jurisdiction of SR Nagar Police Station.

In the attack, the victim suffered grievous injuries and is currently undergoing treatment in the hospital.

As per the details of the case, the accused had been stalking and harassing the woman for a while, pressuring her to accept his marriage proposal. Despite her constant rejections, the stalker persisted in following her and even fought with her multiple times.

On Monday evening, in a fit of rage and vengeance, the accused attacked the woman, causing severe harm to her.

Fortunately, an alert onlooker intervened and restrained the accused before informing the police.

The police took the accused into custody while the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment.