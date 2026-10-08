Hyderabad cop assaults wife amid row over alcohol consumption

Himayati, who married Goud in 2020, said her husband used to harass her and kids earlier too.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Silhouette of a man hitting a woman during a confrontation against a blue background.
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Hyderabad: A Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) head constable in Hyderabad allegedly punched his wife on Monday, October 5, after she asked him to quit alcohol.

The incident occurred at the couple’s home in Yousufguda, where the accused, Jalandhar Goud, punched her. In her complaint, she stated that Goud returned home in an inebriated state two days back and, after she asked him to stop consuming liquor, he punched her in the nose, causing bleeding injuries.

She further stated in her complaint with the police that when she stopped him from abusing kids late at night, he threatened her with dire consequences, police said.

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Himayati, who married Goud in 2020, said her husband used to harass her and her kids earlier too. In 2023, she tried to approach the police about three similar incidents. However, she had returned for the sake of her kids and to protect her husband’s job.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Jubilee Hills Police Inspector D Ashok said, “Goud hit his wife in an inebriated state. Based on the wife’s complaint, the constable was arrested for using criminal force against a woman under Section 74 of the BNS.”

Goud was later released on station bail.

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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