Hyderabad cop draws ire for ‘filthy language’ during raid at snooker parlour

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police conducted a raid at a snooker parlour in Old City on Tuesday night.

A video of the raid, in which a senior cop is heard using ‘filthy’ language was shared on social media, drawing angry reactions.

In the video, additional deputy commissioner of police Aswaque was heard scolding youngsters for staying late in the snooker parlour. He accused them of tarnishing the image of the Muslim community. He scolding the youth in Hyderabadi slang, saying ‘m** ki k***iri’.

Video draws flak

Following the incident, Advocate Mohd Raheem shared a video on social media, questioning the language used by Addl. DCP Aswaque.

He tweeted, “What kind of language is used by Addl DCP South West Zone Sri Aswaque sir by abusing in filthy language. If violated law, he got all authority to book case under relevant law and let Court take appropriate action against them. Is using such language justified?”

What kind of language is used by Addl DCP South West Zone Sri Aswaque sir by abusing in filthy language. If violated law, he got all authority to book case under relevant law and let Court take appropriate action against them.

Is using such language justified? pic.twitter.com/huoTUVAxZM — Advocate Mohd Raheem (@AdvmohdR) February 20, 2024

After the video of the snooker parlour in Hyderabad went viral on social media, one of the X users, Khalida Parveen wrote, “This police officer needs immediate counseling. He abused the “Qaum”.Which is unpardonable.”

This police officer needs immediate counseling.

He abused the "Qaum" .Which is unpardonable. https://t.co/5VW4Y2AMob — Khalida Parveen (@kparveen2005) February 20, 2024

Another person wrote, “I condemn the words used by Addl. DCP. He shouldn’t have used the vulgar words.”

I condemn the words used by Addl. DCP. He shouldn't have used the vulgar words. — Shaik Shamir Arfath Omari (@ShamirOmari) February 21, 2024

Other side of the story

Speaking to Siasat.com on the video of the raid at the snooker parlour in Hyderabad, the senior cop clarified that he intended to discourage the youngsters from indulging in such activities in the future. However, his language sparked reactions on social media, with some users expressing anger and condemning the use of vulgar words.

Also Read Watch: Men reunite with family at Hyderabad Airport after years in Dubai Jail

On the other hand, many users defended the cop and said that there is a need for youngsters to avoid unnecessary activities. Some of the comments in his favour are as follows

@kparveen2005 I dnt think so his intention was to hurt. Might be a language problem. Dont let this message go in bad direction. — Mohammad Mohsen (@Sikanda63726758) February 20, 2024