Watch: Men reunite with family at Hyderabad Airport after years in Dubai Jail

Hyderabad: Emotional scenes unfolded at Hyderabad Airport as men reunited with their families after spending years in Dubai jail.

The men, natives of Rajanna Sircilla District, had been imprisoned in Dubai for 18 years.

Efforts of KTR

The release of these men was made possible through the efforts of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party’s Working President and Sircilla Leader, KT Rama Rao.

The five men, Shivarathri Mallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, Gollem Nampally, Dundugula Laxman, and Shivarathri Hanmanthu, were initially booked for the death of a Nepali national and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Also Read List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to various countries

Dubai’s law allows a mercy petition if the deceased family agrees to forgive. KTR has met the Nepali man’s family and convinced them by offering Rs 15 lakh.

Following the decision of the Nepali family, a mercy petition was filed, and KTR urged the UAE government to release the five men.

Finally, the Dubai court accepted the mercy petition, leading to the release of the five Telangana men.

Emotional reunion at Hyderabad Airport

Upon landing at Hyderabad Airport, they reunited with their family members.

Also Read Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days

In the viral video, family members were seen shedding tears of joy.