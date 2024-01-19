List of direct flights from Hyderabad airport to various countries

Hyderabad: Lufthansa German Airlines recently announced direct flights from Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Frankfurt, Germany.
Hyderabad, India’s fourth-largest city and an emerging technological, aerospace, and Indian pharma hub with a strong presence of major multinational companies including Google, Microsoft, Boeing, and Airbus, now has direct flights to various countries worldwide.
List of direct flights from Hyderabad to international airports
Following is the list of direct flights from the city to various international airports across the world.
- Dubai
- Muscat
- Doha
- Abu Dhabi
- Jeddah
- Singapore
- Kuala Lumpur
- Dammam
- Sharjah
- Riyadh
- Kuwait
- Colombo
- Bahrain
- Bangkok
- London
- Dhaka
- Hong Kong
- Frankfurt
- Male
- Ras Al Khaimah
RGIA sees the highest monthly traffic in Dec 2023
Hyderabad’s RGIA, offering direct flights to various countries, recorded the highest monthly traffic in December 2023. In that month, 2.3 million passengers traveled from the airport.
The airport saw an 11 percent month-on-month and an 18 percent year-on-year increase in the month. It witnessed the highest single-day passenger traffic, i.e., 0.77 million, on December 23, 2023.
As more direct flights from Hyderabad Airport to other countries are likely to come up in the near future, the passenger footfall is expected to increase further.