Hyderabad Airport among list of world’s most punctual airports

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport has secured a place in the list of the world’s most punctual airports. Topping the list is Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

According to the on-time performance report by aviation analytics firm Cirium, the other airports in the top five are Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah (US) in the second position, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at the third spot, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport fourth, and El Dorado International Airport at fifth place.

“Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport maintained an impressive on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51% punctuality in July, 89.66% in August, and 88.51% in September,” said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement on Tuesday.

Here is the list of the most punctual airports in the world:

Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, the US Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, India Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota, the US El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia Oslo Airport Gardermoen, Norway Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the US Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the US Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the US

The Cirium report ranks airport punctuality worldwide based on the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

With inputs from IANS