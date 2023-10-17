Hyderabad Airport among list of world’s most punctual airports

The list is topped by Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Published: 17th October 2023 3:15 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Airport has secured a place in the list of the world’s most punctual airports. Topping the list is Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport.

According to the on-time performance report by aviation analytics firm Cirium, the other airports in the top five are Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah (US) in the second position, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad at the third spot, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport fourth, and El Dorado International Airport at fifth place.

“Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport maintained an impressive on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51% punctuality in July, 89.66% in August, and 88.51% in September,” said Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in a statement on Tuesday.

Here is the list of the most punctual airports in the world:

  1. Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, India
  2. Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah, the US
  3. Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, India
  4. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Minnesota, the US
  5. El Dorado International Airport, Bogotá, Colombia
  6. Oslo Airport Gardermoen, Norway
  7. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, the US
  8. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the US
  9. Hamad International Airport, Doha, Qatar
  10. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, the US

The Cirium report ranks airport punctuality worldwide based on the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

With inputs from IANS

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
