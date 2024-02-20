Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days

Hyderabad: In the last 15 days, two earthquakes have struck Telangana districts, with the most recent one occurring on February 18.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Jayashankar Bhupalpally District on Sunday. The tremors, felt at 07:32:21 Indian Standard Time (IST), had a recorded depth of 10 km.

On February 5, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.5 on the Richter scale was recorded in Vikarabad District.

Is Telangana prone to Earthquakes?

India is divided into four seismic zones: Zone II, Zone III, Zone IV, and Zone V. Telangana primarily falls under Zone II, making it less prone to earthquakes. However, some eastern parts of the state fall under Zone III.

States in India more susceptible to earthquakes include Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the North Eastern states, as they fall under Zone V.

Richter scale to measure earthquake magnitude

Earthquakes result from the shaking of the earth’s surface, leading to the sudden release of energy in the lithosphere and the creation of seismic waves.

The magnitude of earthquakes varies, and smaller magnitudes may go unnoticed.

The earthquake recorded in Telangana on February 5, with a magnitude of 2.5, is considered minor. However, the quake in Jayashankar Bhupalpally had a magnitude exceeding 3.