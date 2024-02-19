Rains likely to bring respite from summer-like temp in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been experiencing summer-like temperatures for the past few days, is likely to see relief as rains are expected.
Yesterday, temperatures in Telangana soared to a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius.
Rains likely in Telangana from Sunday
Amid summer-like temperatures in Telangana, rains are forecasted in various districts of the state starting from Sunday, according to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for accurate predictions.
He predicts rains in Telangana from February 25 onwards. However, summer-like temperatures are expected until then.
Telangana districts witnessing summer-like temperatures
While nearly all districts in Telangana are witnessing a rise in mercury, some are experiencing temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.
Following are districts and their respective temperatures as per data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS):
|Districts
|Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
|Mulugu
|38.0
|Nagarkurnool
|38.0
|Siddipet
|38.0
|Medchal-Malkajgiri
|38.1
|Khammam
|38.2
|Adilabad
|38.2
|Hyderabad
|38.2
|Nalgonda
|38.3
|Jayashankar
|38.5
|Suryapet
|38.6
|Jogulamba Gadwal
|38.6
|Nirmal
|38.6
|Nizamabad
|38.7
|Rajanna Sircilla
|38.8
|Wanaparthy
|38.8
The accuracy of the forecast will determine whether the predicted rains bring relief from the summer-like temperatures in Telangana.