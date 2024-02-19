Rains likely to bring respite from summer-like temp in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been experiencing summer-like temperatures for the past few days, is likely to see relief as rains are expected.

Yesterday, temperatures in Telangana soared to a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Rains likely in Telangana from Sunday

Amid summer-like temperatures in Telangana, rains are forecasted in various districts of the state starting from Sunday, according to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for accurate predictions.

While entire Telangana is under heat spell and likely to continue for next 7days, a rain spell ahead from Feb 25



Still the intensity & spread is unclear, will observe the trends & give a detailed info on Feb 22



As of now, take this post as early reference and plan accordingly — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) February 18, 2024

He predicts rains in Telangana from February 25 onwards. However, summer-like temperatures are expected until then.

Telangana districts witnessing summer-like temperatures

While nearly all districts in Telangana are witnessing a rise in mercury, some are experiencing temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

Following are districts and their respective temperatures as per data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS):

Districts Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Mulugu 38.0 Nagarkurnool 38.0 Siddipet 38.0 Medchal-Malkajgiri 38.1 Khammam 38.2 Adilabad 38.2 Hyderabad 38.2 Nalgonda 38.3 Jayashankar 38.5 Suryapet 38.6 Jogulamba Gadwal 38.6 Nirmal 38.6 Nizamabad 38.7 Rajanna Sircilla 38.8 Wanaparthy 38.8 Source: TSDPS

The accuracy of the forecast will determine whether the predicted rains bring relief from the summer-like temperatures in Telangana.