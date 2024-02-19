Rains likely to bring respite from summer-like temp in Telangana

Yesterday, temperatures in Telangana soared to a high of 38.6 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th February 2024 3:32 pm IST
Rainfall likely to hit parts of Telangana for next three days
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Telangana, which has been experiencing summer-like temperatures for the past few days, is likely to see relief as rains are expected.

Rains likely in Telangana from Sunday

Amid summer-like temperatures in Telangana, rains are forecasted in various districts of the state starting from Sunday, according to weather enthusiast T. Balaji, renowned for accurate predictions.

He predicts rains in Telangana from February 25 onwards. However, summer-like temperatures are expected until then.

Telangana districts witnessing summer-like temperatures

While nearly all districts in Telangana are witnessing a rise in mercury, some are experiencing temperatures exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

Following are districts and their respective temperatures as per data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS):

Districts Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius)
Mulugu38.0
Nagarkurnool38.0
Siddipet38.0
Medchal-Malkajgiri38.1
Khammam38.2
Adilabad38.2
Hyderabad38.2
Nalgonda38.3
Jayashankar38.5
Suryapet38.6
Jogulamba Gadwal38.6
Nirmal38.6
Nizamabad38.7
Rajanna Sircilla38.8
Wanaparthy38.8
Source: TSDPS

The accuracy of the forecast will determine whether the predicted rains bring relief from the summer-like temperatures in Telangana.

