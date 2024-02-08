Hyderabad gets early taste of summer as temperatures cross 38 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has begun experiencing an early taste of summer, with the maximum temperature in the city surpassing 38 degrees Celsius in various areas.

Yesterday, Mondamarket recorded a temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius.

Areas in Hyderabad that experience summer-like temperature

Several areas in the city have already witnessed summer-like temperatures, and the minimum temperatures in these regions are notably high, as reported by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

The temperatures in the following areas either touched or crossed 38 degrees Celsius yesterday:

Area Minimum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Maximum temperatures (in degrees Celsius) Maredpally 24.3 38 Golkonda 22 38 Musheerabad 23.7 38.1 Mondamarket 21.8 38.4 Source: TSDPS

El Nino effect

Although there is an anticipation of an early onset of summer in Hyderabad, the impact of the El Nino effect on the climate remains unclear.

El Nino is a climate pattern causing abnormal warming of surface water in the eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, leading to a rise in sea surface temperatures by as much as 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal. This phenomenon has a profound impact on weather patterns worldwide.

In Hyderabad, it can not only elevate summer temperatures but also influence rainfall and crop output.