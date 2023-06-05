Hyderabad: Cops foil protest by BSP members at TSPSC office

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) office on Monday after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) members and activists protested in front of it, demanding justice for unemployed youth.

The BSP leaders laid siege at the TSPSC office, demanding that the board chairman and members who were responsible for the TSPSC paper leak be removed and the examinations be conducted only after the formation of a new board.

They further demanded the postponement of the Group 1 examination to be held on June 11.

BSP leaders attempted to gate crash into the office following which police reached the spot and picked up the protestors resulting in a heated argument between them and the cops.

They held placards, raising questions as to ‘why the KCR-led government is not taking any action against the chairman of the TSPSC, Janardhan Reddy’, alleging that 16 examination papers were leaked under him.

They further demanded the state government investigate the issue of TSPSC paper leakage with the CBI or the sitting judge and take legal action against the accused.

“Government should immediately select new transparent commission chairman & members to fill the vacant posts in Telangana. If the KCR government is unable to abolish TSPSC, the Union Public Service Commission should be entrusted with the responsibility of job placement in Telangana and justice should be given to the unemployed,” asserted the protestors.

BSP Hyderabad president Chatla Chiranjeevi, Secunderabad president Rudravaram Sunil, and Rangareddy District President P Lingam, who were detained by the cops, opined that the KCR- led government has proved that even the hands of thieves can be legally locked.

President of Telangana BSP, RS Praveen Kumar, condemned the police action against the protestors and dared them to arrest the state chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao instead.

He said that the arrest of the BSP leaders, who ‘peacefully laid siege to the TSPSC’ and were taken to Nampally and Begambazar police stations, is a violation of freedom of expression.

“Arrest KCR-KTR if you dare, not us,” stated the BSP state chief on Twitter.