BSP alleges ‘bulldozer sarkar’, after Muslim houses demolished in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, former IPS officer and President of BSP Telangana, has accused Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of adopting a “bulldozer policy” similar to that of the Uttar Pradesh government. He alleges that the government has been demolishing houses belonging to the poor Muslim community in Rekurthi, located in Karimnagar town.

The incident occurred in survey number 194 of Rekurthi gram panchayat, where a generous individual named Shaik Khan had donated the land for the benefit of underprivileged people, irrespective of their religion. The land was intended to provide housing for individuals from the SC, ST, and minority communities.

BSP alleges that on Sunday, the BJP State President Bandi Sanjay, along with BRS MLA and Minister Gangula Kamlakar, collaborated with a group of land grabbers to demolish houses belonging to Muslim residents using a bulldozer. Subsequently, when the BSP Karimnagar team attempted to approach the Collector to report the incident, they were arrested. Muslim women reportedly tried to prevent the arrests and staged a dharna (sit-in protest) against the police officials, leading to the release of those who had been arrested.

Upon receiving news of the incident, Dr. RS Praveen Kumar reached Karimnagar to gather first-hand information from the affected residents. He addressed a press conference, where he expressed his concerns and accused the government of practicing a “bulldozer policy.” He rallied the people with the slogan of “bulldozer sarkar hatao – Telangana bachao” (remove the bulldozer government – save Telangana) and urged them to deliver a resounding message to the BRS and BJP in the upcoming elections.

The allegations have ignited public outrage and raised questions about the treatment of minority communities and the use of force during demolitions. The BSP has pledged to fight for justice and is calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter.