Hyderabad: Cops nab 2 interstate drug peddlers, seize over 160 kgs of contraband

Hyderabad: The city police on Saturday, April 20, arrested two individuals in Goshamahal, Hyderabad, and seized about 160 kg of poppy straw, a van, and a two-wheeler all worth Rs 1.5 crore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Devender Kasiniya, 21, and K Taja Ram, who resides in Rajasthan, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the houses of the accused in Goshamahal, seized the incriminating material, and took them into custody.

A case has been registered against both accused under the NDPS Act, 1985.