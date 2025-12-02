Hyderabad cops nab habitual offender, recover gold, silver worth Rs 10L

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda Police of Chandrayangutta Division, South East Zone, Hyderabad, arrested a habitual house burglar and recovered 10 tulas each of gold and silver ornaments, valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh.

According to police, on September 6, 2025, a complaint was lodged by Shawanaz Mirza of Quba Colony, Bandlaguda, reporting a house burglary involving gold ornaments and cash.

A case was booked under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, at the Bandlaguda Police Station.

During the investigation, police made continuous efforts to trace the offender. On December 1, 2025, the Bandlaguda police apprehended Mohammed Saleem, alias Sunil Shetty, alias Ibrahim, alias Setty Saleem, aged 52, a resident of Ali Nagar, Balapur. Saleem, a habitual house burglar, has been involved in nearly 150 burglary cases.

Also Read Afzalgunj police nabs motorcycle thief; five bikes recovered

A suspect sheet on him is maintained at Kanchanbagh Police Station.

Saleem arrested twice under PD Act

Saleem had earlier been detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act twice, once in 2018 from Kanchanbagh Police Station and again in 2021 from Falaknuma Police Station, a press release from the police said.

He was last arrested in April 2025 by Bandlaguda police and released from jail in August 2025, after which he resumed criminal activities.

During interrogation, Saleem confessed to committing three burglaries within the limits of Bandlaguda Police Station and one in Balapur. Based on his confession, police recovered 10 tulas of gold and 10 tulas of silver ornaments from his possession.