Hyderabad: Cops nab Haryana drug peddlers, seize 65 kgs ganja

Hyderabad: The Abdullapurmet police along with Malkajgiri zone Special Operations Team (SOT) on Saturday apprehended an interstate ganja peddling racket and seized 65 kgs of ganja worth Rs 20 lakhs.

All four accused are natives of Haryana state and have been residing at Bowenpally in the city while working as labourers in different packers and movers companies. Balram aka Ballu Bhai who is currently absconding is the main accused in the case.

Balram developed contacts with ganja suppliers in upper sileru of Andhra Pradesh while working as a labourer. To transport the ganja from AP to Hyderabad, he offered money to Shyam Phool (43) from Bhiwani district, Pramod (23) from Hissar district and Pramod Kumar (20) from Fathebad district.

According to the police, the three of them travelled to upper sileru and arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday in the morning hours. The men were moving suspiciously around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) after alighting from a bus at Pedda Amberpet.

“On reliable information, police officers nabbed the three men and seized 65 kgs of dry ganja from them,” said the police press release.