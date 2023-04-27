Hyderabad: GHMC Dy Commissioner, computer operator caught taking bribe

Hyderabad: A Deputy Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and a computer operator were caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a civil contractor.

On a complaint from Omer Ali Khan, a civil contractor in Hyderabad, the ACB laid a trap and caught red-handed the computer operator cum assistant Satish when he accepted a bribe of Rs. 2,000 at the instance of Richa Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of GHMC Circle No. 8.

The fingers of both hands of Satish yielded positive results in the chemical test.

Both the accused persons are arrested and produced before the Principal Special Judge for SPE and ACB Cases Court at Nampally.