Hyderabad cops on alert over interstate gangs at Ganesh festival

Hyderabad: Interstate property-offence gangs appear to be heading to Hyderabad in view of the large gatherings during the Ganesh festival, prompting the city police to step up surveillance and deploy special crime teams at crowded locations.

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) Teams have deployed 25 special teams as part of the Ganesh festival bandobust to prevent property offences and ensure public’s safety. The teams are conducting intensive surveillance, checking, frisking and verifying suspicious persons at crowded places, particularly around Tank Bund.

On Wednesday, the teams checked 396 suspicious persons and identified six for detailed enquiry. Four of them were from Mylavaram/Nuzividu in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. Police said one of the four had previous criminal history and alleged that the group had come to Hyderabad with an intention to commit property offences.

The other two persons were from Hyderabad, including a rowdy-sheeter of Lake police station. Following enquiry, four persons were handed over to Lake police and two to Saifabad police for further action.

With large crowds expected during the festival and immersion procession, police have maintained a high alert and intensified checks at crowded locations to prevent thefts and other property offences.