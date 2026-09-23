20K cops, 10K CCTVs: Hyderabad set for Sept 25 Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad: With 10,000 closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, 24 drones, and 20,000 police personnel deployed, the Hyderabad Police is ready for the grand conclusion of Ganesh festivities, with idol immersion scheduled for Friday, September 25.

While idol immersion continues, the Hyderabad City Police has made extensive security arrangements to ensure the final grand procession from the Balapur Ganesh proceeds smoothly under tight security.

A comprehensive bandobast plan is underway to handle the lakhs of devotees and thousands of idols arriving from across Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Malkajgiri, Future City, and nearby districts, police said in a release on Wednesday, September 23. The police department is working closely with key agencies, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSPDCL), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and the state government, for necessary measures. A strong security perimeter will cover every corner of the city to ensure a peaceful conclusion without any untoward incidents.

Around 25 lakh devotees have visited the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh, while 15 lakh have offered prayers at Balapur. With even larger crowds expected at both locations on the final day, specialised security measures are being put in place.

Inter-departmental coordination

The Hyderabad Police had initiated preparations three months before the festival, and Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar convened multiple coordination meetings with idol manufacturers in Dhoolpet and Laxmideviguda, and key government departments. GHMC, Electricity, Water Board, Transport, Fire Services, Health, HYDRAA, and HMDA, along with representatives of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The authorities also held meetings with representatives of the Khairatabad and Balapur Utsav Committees, as well as peace committees.

Earlier, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conducted a high-level review meeting on September 12, laying out explicit directives for the administration. Subsequently, on September 13, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar chaired a meeting with all government departments and issued strict operational guidelines to field staff.

Online portal for pandal permissions

Hyderabad officials also launched an online portal for pandal permissions. Of the 15,426 applications received, 14,929 pandal permissions were granted based on physical field verification. All approved pandals have been geotagged with informational posters in Telugu and English detailing fire safety and electrical safety precautions. As of now, at least 32,878 idols have been immersed, including 6,108 idols within the Hyderabad city limits.

In the last 24 hours alone, 2,161 idols within the city limits were immersed.

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Real-time oversight

Using advanced technology, Hyderabad Police have installed more than 10,000 CCTV cameras along the main procession routes that have been integrated with the control room at the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills. Further, 24 drones and nearly 100 high-rise cameras are operational along major thoroughfares to monitor crowd density and facilitate automated idol counting.

Specialised control rooms with a 24/7 staff of senior officials from all government departments have been set up at NTR Marg, People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, and the Moghalpura Sports Complex to oversee relief and assistance operations.

To prevent mishaps at major water bodies, expert divers and rescue boats from the Indian Army and the Tourism Department have been stationed. Mobile and static generators are deployed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, watchtowers are erected for night-time surveillance, and ambulances staffed with paramedical teams alongside fire tenders are kept on high alert. To address mechanical breakdowns without stalling traffic, dedicated mechanics and backup drivers have been stationed at key intersections.

Deployment of 20,000 personnel

Approximately 20,000 personnel from Law and Order, Traffic, Task Force, Special Branch, City Security Wing, and CAR units of the Hyderabad Commissionerate have been deployed.

Separately, 42 platoons comprising 8,142 officers drawn from other districts have been allocated across seven security zones. To handle sensitive areas, four companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in the Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar, and Shamshabad zones, while two companies of the CRPF have been posted in Khairatabad and Secunderabad. A total of 53 Bomb Detection (BD) teams are actively sweeping the city. Intensive security checks are being conducted at city entry points, bus terminals, railway stations, and shopping malls. Top officers have also been assigned to oversee critical junctions like Mozamjahi Market and Basheerbagh.

Ban on DJ systems

Citing the Supreme Court guidelines, the Hyderabad Police said DJ systems, sound mixers, high-decibel audio equipment, and firecrackers have been banned during the processions. Any violation will result in the immediate seizure of equipment and severe legal action against the organisers, police said.

Addressing women’s safety during the processions, the officials said 26 SHE teams will be functioning in three shifts.

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On the final immersion day, 139 Crime Control Scheme personnel, divided into five sectors and 25 specialised plainclothes teams, will monitor crowd activity to prevent theft and harassment. Women in distress are urged to dial 112 immediately or the SHE Teams WhatsApp number at 9490616555.

Citizens warned against circulating rumours, posting hate speech

“The Hyderabad City Police mechanism has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the Ganesh immersion procession is concluded peacefully, smoothly, and securely. We request all city residents to maintain composure, exercise

self-restraint, and celebrate the festival in a spirit of harmony,” CP Sajjanar said.

Indulging in vulgar or misbehaving under the guise of festivities is completely unacceptable, he said, adding that such actions do not reflect a civilised society and will not be tolerated. “The police department will take strict action against any misconduct.”

The CP also warned against posting or circulating hate speech, inflammatory content, or spreading rumors on social media

“Immersion must take place strictly at designated water bodies in accordance with High Court directives. We appeal to everyone to uphold Hyderabad’s unique ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ and traditional brotherhood, cooperate fully with the police force, and make this grand event a grand success,” Sajjanar said.

The Commissioner advised citizens to follow traffic advisories issued periodically by the City Traffic Police and plan their travel accordingly. Organisers have been instructed to exercise utmost care in appointing experienced drivers for immersion vehicles, conduct prior route surveys from pandals to immersion points, and exercise strict hygiene and safety precautions during the distribution of Prasadam.