Telangana HC seeks compliance report on Ganesh noise curbs

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has directed the state home department to file a compliance report on its earlier orders curbing loud sound systems during Ganesh festivities, after pulling up police for failing to enforce restrictions on night-time noise during idol immersions.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Justice NV Shravan Kumar was hearing a contempt case filed by Chinnolla Damodhar Reddy and M Srinivasa Reddy of Nirmal district, who alleged that the court’s earlier directions on noise pollution were not being followed.

The judge noted that loud sound systems were still being played on roads at night while idols were being transported for immersion, disturbing the public, particularly elderly and ailing residents. The court observed that organisers appeared to be flouting the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and said the matter needed immediate attention.

On August 26, the court had ordered that sound systems be used only between 6 pm and 10 pm, within prescribed decibel limits, especially in residential areas.

Mahesh Raje, government counsel for the home department, told the court that police had taken preventive steps, including peace meetings with Ganesh mandal organisers, utsav committee members and masjid committee members on September 13 and 16, directing them to comply with the court’s orders. Police maintained they had stayed vigilant to preserve public order, communal harmony and free movement of traffic during the festivities.

With Ganesh immersion set for September 25, the court asked for a preliminary and compliance report to be filed, and listed the case for September 24.