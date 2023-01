Hyderabad: The Petbasheerabad police raided N S Wellness SPA centre at Qutbullapur and arrested an organizer, a customer and three women masseurs on Sunday.

On specific information, a police team headed by the Inspector G Prashanth raided the massage parlour being run illegally by organizer Ashwini.

The owner of the building, Rama Krishna had rented the building for the Spa centre knowing about it being illegal operated.

The police booked a case and arrested the five persons.