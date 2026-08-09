Hyderabad cops register 5 fake number plate cases in 1 week

The special drive targets vehicles used with fake or tampered number plates, particularly those used to conceal the actual vehicle identity or evade traffic challans.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
A bike with a fake registrtion number seizeid by Hyderabad police
A bike with a fake registrtion number seizeid by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Cases of fake registration numbers being used on vehicles are on the rise in the city, with the Hyderabad police booking five cases in the last week.

The special drive targets vehicles used with fake or tampered number plates, particularly those used to conceal the actual vehicle identity or evade traffic challans. According to Hyderabad police, five motorists were booked under police limits, including Punjagutta, Chanchalguda, Dindi (Nalgonda), Kanchanbagh and Bandlaguda.

Vehicles bearing fake registration numbers have been seized in all these cases.

Subhan Bakery

Traffic police said fake or altered number plates can make it difficult to establish a vehicle’s identity and can also be used to evade challans. Such violations can have wider implications for crime detection and investigation, particularly when a vehicle is involved in an offence.

The police have stressed that High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) are mandatory. They have also warned against the use of altered registration plates and stickers that hinder vehicle identification.

“The enforcement drive will continue across Hyderabad and surrounding areas to ensure that vehicles carry valid registration plates and to prevent the misuse of fake plates,” read a press release.

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