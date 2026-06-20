Hyderabad cops save infant with CPR after road crash

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, officials of the Rajendranagar Police on June 18 performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on a breathless infant following a car accident, saving the baby’s life in the process.

The Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Srinivas and his team were on night patrol when they noticed an accident on the Shamshabad-Aramghar route. The car travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad had crashed into a roadside tree after losing control.

Srinivas and his team rushed to the spot, where they found a one-year-old baby boy inside the car who had stopped breathing and fell unconscious, leaving the parents in absolute trauma and despair.

Realising the situation, the police officials immediately administered CPR to the boy, following which the infant successfully regained consciousness and began breathing normally. The Rajendranagar Police safely shifted the family to a hospital for medical attention.

A video shared on social media showed the police team approaching the car and rescuing the family before performing the CPR.

Family expresses gratitude

Overwhelmed with emotion, the couple expressed their deep gratitude to the Rajendranagar DCP and his team, stating that the police “arrived like gods” to save their child. They extended a heartfelt salute to the personnel for their timely intervention.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sjjnar on Saturday, June 20, shared the video of the incident and lauded the police for rescuing the infant.

According to Sajjanar , the incident occurred at 2 am on June 18 when the car carrying a family from Tollichowki, traveling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad, lost control due to the driver dozing off.

“DCP Srinivas and the constables, who not only performed their duty but also exemplified humanity by saving a precious life, have brought immense pride to the police department through their initiative,” he said in a post on X.

Sajjanar also suggested drivers to take rest if they feel drowsy while traveling long distances. “If you feel drowsy during long journeys, please stop the vehicle to the side for a while and take some rest. A momentary lapse in attention can be fatal. Travel safely,” he said.