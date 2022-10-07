Hyderabad cops seek forest dept’s help to catch python in Old City

Hyderabad: The Chatrinaka police have sought the help of forest department officials to catch a python found moving around the Quadri Chaman graveyard. The cops want to safely shift it to a forest.

A nearly 10 feet long python has been spotted moving in the Quadri Chaman graveyard at Falaknuma for about a week. Locals fear it could harm people frequenting the graveyard and hence pose a danger.

A video of the python moving from one grave onto another three days ago went viral on social media platforms. Panic increased after some people shared another video of a python moving on a road similar to the place Quadri Chaman roadway. However, the Hyderabad police verified the video and confirmed that it was an old one from Kerala.

Abdul Khader Jilani, inspector of the Chatrinaka police station said they are writing a letter to the forest department to initiate steps to immediately catch the python from the graveyard and shift the reptile to a safer place to avoid anyone from getting hurt.

Local people have been warned against venturing alone into the graveyard.