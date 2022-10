Hyderabad: MBA Semester II exams which were scheduled to commence on October 11, were postponed by Osmania University (OU) on Friday. Technical reasons were said to be the reason for postponement of exams.

The OU declared that the rescheduled exams date would be announced later, adding that hostel provision was also suspended until further notice.