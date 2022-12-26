Hyderabad cops seize 164 packets of ‘Ganja chocolates’, 1 held

Hyderabad: Officials of the Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) seized as many as 164 packets of ‘Ganja chocolates’ weighing bout 31 kilograms after busting the illegal operation of a supplier. The accused has been identified as Mohd Jafar Ur Haq, a native of Bihar, who has been arrested by the police.

According to the Hyderabad police, the arrest was made near Zeba Bagh, Asif Nagar in Hyderabad. Jafar was found in possession of the chocolates, which contain Ganja. He reportedly brought the Ganja laced chocolates from Bihar to sell the same in Hyderabad. Jafar was allegedly selling each chocolates for Rs 20 to Rs 50 each as a means to make money faster.

The seized items included: 62 packets of Charminar Gold Munakka (each packet has 40 chocolates weighing about 14 kgs, 61 packets of Vijaya Vati (each packet has 40 chocolates) weighing about 14 kgs and 14 packets of RD Shiva Munakka (each packet has 40 chocolates) weighing about 3 kgs.

Jafar indulged in selling the Ganja laced chocolates to “run his expenditure and family expenses” said the Hyderabad police in a press release. He reportedly brought the illegal items from Pupri town, Sitamarhi district in Bihar and started selling the same to other Biharis and other persons in Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad, added the police.

The accused along with the seized material was handed over to the Asif Nagar police station for further investigation. The arrest was made by Md Khaleel Pasha, inspector of police, West Zone Task Force team with the assistance of Md. Mujaffar Ali and others under the supervision of P.Radha Kishan Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force.