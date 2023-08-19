Hyderabad: Cordon and search op conducted in Singareni Colony

Hyderabad: A cordon and search operation was conducted at Singareni Colony in Saidabad police station limits on Saturday, August 19.

Ch Rupesh, DCP south east zone said 200 police personnel including a number of women personnel were part of the cordon and search operation. The police seized 40 two-wheelers, five auto rickshaws. A belt shop was also raided and illegal liquor was also seized.

“We interacted with the local people and heard about their problems. All rowdy-sheeters and trouble mongers were warned against indulging in unlawful activities,” said the official.

In the coming days, we will conduct cordon and search operations in other areas. The move is aimed at instilling a sense of fear among the law breakers, the officials said.