Hyderabad: Couple arrested for ganja trade in Attapur

1.92 kgs of ganja was recovered.

16th August 2024 8:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: A husband and wife who were possessing and selling ganja to addicts were arrested by the Attapur police on Friday, August 16.

Shakil Ahmer Shaik, 53, and his wife Meher Shakeel, residents of MM Pahadi, Attapur, purchased 1.922 kilograms of ganja from one person Imtiyaz of Sangareddy.

The couple were waiting near PVNR Pillar 161 when the Attapur police caught them and seized the ganja from them, based on a tip off.

The police arrested and remanded them. Efforts are on to arrest Imtiyaz.

