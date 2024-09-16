Hyderabad: Couple arrested for selling ganja

Three others involved in the case are absconding.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th September 2024 8:16 pm IST
Hyderabad: The State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise department arrested a couple who were selling ganja at Dhoolpet on Monday, September 16. The sleuths seized 2.165 kilograms of ganja from them.

Acting on a tip off, the sleuths kept a watch at Lower Dhoolpet and caught Mahender Singh and his wife Sunita Bai, who were allegedly purchasing ganja and selling it to customers.

Three others Durgesh Singh, Anguri Bai and Papalal Singh, who are also involved in the case are absconding.

The arrest was made following inputs gathered against ganja peddlers as part of ‘Operation Dhoolpet’ by the Prohibition and Excise Department Telangana under the supervision of Excise Superintendent, N Anji Reddy.

