Hyderabad: Couple booked for duping investors in chit fund scam

Several people invested money in the chit fund business.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th September 2025 3:02 pm IST
Hyderabad: The RGI Airport police booked a case against a couple for allegedly duping people after collecting money in chit fund business.

According to the police, the couple Pallemoni Surender Mudiraj and his wife Kavitha, who are residents of Shamshabad bus stand, started chit fund business. Several people invested money in the chit fund business.

A person, Mancharla Srinivas paid nearly Rs. 18 lakh to Mudiraj in the past 20 months. However, after the chit scheme matured, the man did not pay him money and further threatened him with dire consequences.

Srinivas approached the RGI Airport police who booked a case against Mudiraj and Kavitha. The police are investigating.

