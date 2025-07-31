Hyderabad: Couple end life after quarrel in Bachupally

Hyderabad: A couple died by suicide on Wednesday, July 30, in Hyderabad‘s Bachupally after quarrelling over a domestic issue.

The deceased were identified as Valpuri Durgangini 22, and Valpuri Srinivasulu, who were married in 2019. The couple lived in the watchman quarters of a building in Mithila Nagar, Bachupally.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bachupally sub-inspector Sandhya Reddy said, “Durgangini and Srinivasulu were going through marital issues for the past 10 days. Durgangini hung herself in the room in the afternoon.”

Also Read Woman poisons daughter, tries to end life in Bachupally

The sub-inspector further said that upon finding his wife dead, Srinivasulu fled to his sister’s home in Nizampet. “Srinivasulu then called Durgangini’s uncle, informing him that the woman was not responding to calls. Durgangini’s family went to Mithila Nagar and found her dead,” Reddy added.

The sub-inspector further said that Srinivasulu and his sister left for Mithila Nagar from Nizampet. However, the man stopped midway claiming that there was no petrol in his vehicle. After sending his sister to Mithila Nagar, Srinivasulu returned to his sister’s residence and took the extreme step.

A case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).