Hyderabad couple goes missing during vacation in Switzerland

Hyderabad: A couple from Hyderabad has reportedly gone missing during a vacation in Switzerland, with their mobile phones remaining switched off for the past 22 days.

According to reports, the missing couple has been identified as Pabba Chandrasekhar and his wife, Swapna, residents of Cherlapally in Hyderabad.

The matter came to light after their daughter, Shreya, lodged a missing person complaint at the Cherlapally police station on Wednesday, July 9, stating that she had been unable to contact her parents for over three weeks.

Case registered

Police have registered a missing persons case and launched an investigation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Cherlapally Station House Officer (SHO) said, “The woman filed a missing person complaint on July 9. We are verifying whether the couple are in Switzerland. The investigation is underway.”

Police are coordinating with the relevant authorities to ascertain the couple’s whereabouts.