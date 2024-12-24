Hyderabad couple kill daughter’s online friend after suspecting harm to her

The accused then placed the victim's body in a car, disposed of it in the Nagarjunasagar canal and tied a stone to ensure it sank.

Published: 24th December 2024
Hyderabad: The parents of a missing minor have been arrested on Monday, December 23 for the murder of a 24-year-old man. The accused killed the man suspecting him of harming their daughter.

The victim has been identified as O Kumar.

According to reports, the victim had lured the girl with the promise of an acting opportunity leading her to leave home and meet him. Once there, Kumar confined her to a room and attempted to assault her. However, the girl managed to escape.

After wandering the streets for days, she was taken to a state home where she claimed to be an orphan. A few days later, her parents found information about Kumar on their daughter’s tablet.

The parents contacted Kumar to arrange a meeting. During their confrontation, the victim denied knowing the girl’s whereabouts after she left his place, prompting the parents to attack him and kill him on the spot.

They then placed the body in a car, disposed of it in the Nagarjunasagar canal and tied a stone to ensure it sank. Later, the victim’s family filed a missing person report but there were no leads until recently, when his brother-in-law found Kumar’s auto-rickshaw being used by someone else.

Police traced the vehicle using its distinctive fittings and found that the registration number had been replaced with a fake one.

Meanwhile, the minor girl returned home after six months.

