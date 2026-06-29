Hyderabad couple’s deaths suspected to be suicide: Police

Hyderabad: A couple was found dead in Hyderabad’s Mokila area on Sunday, June 28, with the police probing the case as a suicide.

The deceased were identified as Balasai, 32, and Padma, 29, who had been married for one-and-a-half years and had a five-month-old boy. Family members found the couple hanging inside the house and informed the police.

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The police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem examination after completing the necessary legal formalities.

A case of suspicious death has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and further investigation is underway, the police said.