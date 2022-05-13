Hyderabad: Course on machine learning being offered by iHub-Data

Hyderabad: A 50-week online course on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning is being offered by iHub-Data at IIIT Hyderabad.

The last date for the online course’s application is on 15 June. The course is set to begin from August 2022.

The programme invites applications from second-year undergraduate engineering students for its 50-week online course.

The program is specifically targeted at second-year undergraduate engineering students with an objective of enhancing their knowledge and research capabilities to solve real-world problems through machine learning.

Interactive online sessions will be delivered by IIIT-H faculty Professor CV Jawahar, and Professor Anoop M Namboodiri among others.

According to chief course instructor Professor CV Jawahar, “In order to equip students with abilities to solve problems that might arise in future, it is essential that they undergo such research oriented courses. These reinforce knowledge of fundamentals, and promote awareness about the latest tools and techniques. Embedding proximity to experienced professionals within this course is purposeful deviation from similar online courses, to help students avoid common pitfalls”.

Around 40 standalone projects have been designed as part of hands-on tutorials. Mentors with considerable exposure to machine learning will help participants to realise objectives of tutorial projects. Industry experts will also contribute to the learning outcome through discussions and interactions.

Eligibility for Online Program on Machine Learning:

The course is open only to undergraduate engineering students who are in their second year of study (2021 admission batch)

A general aptitude test

A preparatory module to make up for any existing gaps or deficiencies

Some of the modules of the online program are, equal focus on foundation and practices. It takes weekly quizzes, projects and other assignments. Lectures by eminent researchers from academic and industry.

A certificate would be awarded on successful completion of the program. Internships at IIIT Hyderabad would also be extended to promising students after the course.