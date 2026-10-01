Hyderabad court bars defamatory posts against AIMIM

Hyderabad: A city civil court in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 1, issued an interim order barring several people/social media handles from posting defamatory content against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The respondents in the case include Syed Saleem, Sayed Safder Ali Moosvi, NDTH 24×7 news and entertainment Facebook channel, Haq kiawaaz, Old City ki Awaaz Facebook channel and Tara Shweta Arya.

Meta, Facebook and Instagram representatives have also been made respondents.

In a post on X, AIMIM stated the court issued the interim order “to prevent malicious content against AIMIM and its MLAs from being circulated on social media.”

“This injunction is against patently false and defamatory statements meant to damage the reputation of the party. AIMIM has never opposed public criticism. The defendants have earned likes and engagement on social media by defaming AIMIM; now they’ll have to give proof of their allegations,” the X post added.

Today the Hon’ble Court of I Senior Civil Judge, City Civil Court, issued notice and granted an ad interim injunction to prevent malicious content against AIMIM and its MLAs from being circulated on social media. This injunction is against patently false and defamatory statements… pic.twitter.com/xceBaJakIg — AIMIM (@aimim_national) October 1, 2026

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The screenshots of the court order shared by the AIMIM state that the respondents have been restrained from making and/or publishing any further defamatory statements, posts, updates, videos, audios, articles, private notices, comments, etc., on any public or private platform.

This includes linking the plaintiff (AIMIM) to any of the false, frivolous videos and acts or linking the plaintiff or its MLAs or its party members to any name-calling like “Michael” or a similar name or any name, etc.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 28.