Jamia Nizamia FIR: HC stays case against Meem TV journalists

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, September 18, granted a stay order on the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Hussaini Alam Police Station against journalists and staff associated with Meem TV, after Jamia Nizamia accused them of trespassing on the premises. The court issued explicit directions instructing the police to halt all further legal proceedings regarding the matter.

The FIR had been lodged following a complaint by the administration of Jamia Nizamia, who subsequently met with the Commissioner of Police demanding the immediate arrest of Meem TV representatives.

During the court hearing, Justice Srinivas Rao reportedly expressed surprise over the charges levelled against the media organisation, particularly questioning how a case of criminal trespassing could be registered against individuals entering an institution like Jamia Nizamia, which functions as a public-facing organisation with open access.

Also Read Jamia Nizamia files complaint against Hyderabad local news channel

Speaking outside the High Court premises following the ruling, Khaja Bilal Ahmed stated that the FIR had been filed under political pressure and baseless premises.

He expressed gratitude towards the legal team, including Advocates K Ravinder Reddy, Idris, and Archana, for securing the interim relief. Ahmed further emphasised that judicial doors remain accessible against politically motivated charges and unlawful overreach.