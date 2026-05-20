Hyderabad court convicts two vendors for blocking public paths near Charminar

Hyderabad: A local court here has convicted two street vendors for encroaching on public pathways near Charminar and sentenced them to short jail terms, in what police said was part of a sustained enforcement drive in the high-traffic heritage zone.

The I Special Judicial Magistrate Court at Gandhi Bhavan convicted Maher Unnisa, 46, and Syed Abdul Amair, 26, both residents of Khilwath in the Charminar area, in separate cases pursued by the Charminar Police Station through its e-petty case framework.

Unnisa was found guilty of creating obstruction to pedestrian and vehicular traffic under sections 66C and 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sentenced to one day’s simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100.

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Amair, booked under Sections 27/76 and 223 of the BNS for setting up an illegal commercial structure on a public road near the monument, was sentenced to two days’ simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 100. Both were taken into judicial custody to serve their sentences following the verdicts.

Charminar Station House Officer (SHO) T Rambabu said encroachments around the monument posed risks to public safety, visitor movement and emergency vehicle access. “These jail sentences serve as a firm warning that public obstruction will be dealt with strictly under the law,” he said, urging vendors to use designated zones and keep pathways clear.