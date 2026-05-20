After Gudimalkapur violence, Hyderabad Police step up checks on cattle vehicles

On gaurakshaks and extremists stopping vehicles illegally, the ACP said, "The police has registered cases against such people and they are detained for illegal use of force."

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 5:59 pm IST
Police barricades and signage at Hyderabad City Police checkpoint for illegal transportation and slaughte.
Barricades erected in Chikkadpally police limits

Hyderabad: With Bakrid a week away, Hyderabad Police have set up check posts across the city to prevent the illegal transportation of cattle, including camels, amid heightened sensitivity over cow vigilantism following a recent incident in Gudimalkapur.

Photographs circulating on social media showed heavy barricading at several locations, with posters on the barriers reading “Integrated check posts to check illegal transportation and slaughter of animals including camels.”

Chikkadpally Assistant Commissioner of Police G Ranaveer Reddy told Siasat.com that the check posts were part of routine measures to curb illegal cattle movement and maintain communal peace. 

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“At all the check posts, veterinary doctors are present along with the police. They check the authenticity of the cattle certificate, and if the document is genuine, the vehicles are allowed to go,” he said.

On the question of self-styled gau rakshaks stopping vehicles on their own, Reddy was unequivocal. “The police have registered cases against such people and they have been detained for illegal use of force,” he told Siasat.com.

What happened in Gudimalkapur

The checks come days after a truck carrying plywood was stopped late at night by cow vigilantes in Gudimalkapur on suspicion of carrying cattle. The vehicle turned out to be loaded with cardboard material. The vigilantes nonetheless pelted stones at the truck, prompting local residents who had gathered at the spot to retaliate and chase them away. 

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Police who rushed to the scene were caught in the crossfire — at least two officers were injured in the stone pelting, along with several bystanders, and a number of vehicles were damaged.

The incident escalated to the point where Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain stepped in, publicly questioning the police over the law and order situation in the area.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: 20th May 2026 5:59 pm IST

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Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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