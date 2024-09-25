Hyderabad: Court grants custody of Jani Master to police for four days

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad has granted four days of police custody of Shaik Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, to the Narsingi police. He was arrested and remanded in a case involving the sexual assault of an assistant choreographer during dance shootings.

The victim, who had worked with Jani Master since she was a minor, alleged that the sexual exploitation began when she traveled to Mumbai for a dance shoot. She further claimed that Jani Master threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the abuse to anyone.

The Narsingi police registered a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and later invoked sections of the POCSO Act after the victim disclosed that she was a minor when the sexual assault first occurred.

The case was initially registered at the Raidurgam police station after the victim lodged a complaint. However, it was transferred to the Narsingi police station