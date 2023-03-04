Hyderabad: Court orders imprisonment for 371 traffic offenders

Hyderabad: Around 371 traffic offenders out of the 4,360 people booked by the city traffic police received imprisonment from the Metropolitan magistrate court in Nampally. The remaining 3,989 offenders were fined a total fine of Rs 94,33,300.

The order was given in 3rd and 4th Metropolitan Magistrate Courts.

According to the data from the police, 2,965 were found driving under the influence of alcohol during the month of February. The driving licenses of 58 people who were caught under drink and driving were suspended.

About 495 were charged for driving without a driving license and a total fine of Rs 5,50,700 was imposed on them.

111 minors were caught driving vehicles and a fine of Rs 1,200 was imposed on each of them.

Traffic police urged the public not to violate the laws as people if convicted, one can face difficulties in getting government jobs, passports and visa clearances.

All convicts were counseled at Traffic Training Institutes (TTI) in Goshamahal and Begumpet, police said.