Telangana: ‘Traffic Accident Investigation’, book unveiled by DGP

Hyderabad: A book ‘Traffic Accident – Investigation’ authored by a retired cop, Tirupati Reddy was unveiled by the state’s Director-General of Police, Anjani Kumar on Thursday.

Stressing that ‘every citizen is a traffic regulator’, the DGP observed that better traffic regulation can be implemented only when every person in society is involved in traffic control.

The book launch event organized at the DGP’s office cited attendees including retired director of the National Police Academy, Kamal Kumar, additional DGs B Shivadhar Reddy, K Srinivasa Reddy, Abhilash Bisht, Sanjay Kumar Jain, M Ramesh, Dr Tarun Joshi, VB Kamlasan Reddy, S Chandrasekhar Reddy and other senior police officers.

Also Read Telangana HC orders report on CCTV maintenance in police stations

Remarking on the large-scale foreign investments coming to the city, the DGP said that the traffic control in Hyderabad is better as compared to the major cities of the country.

Rapid urbanization has become a challenge for traffic control. In a given situation, every citizen is advised to follow traffic rules and regulations voluntarily. He said that the crimes faced by the police department such as physical assaults, thefts and other crimes are related to individuals, but traffic accidents cause problems for everyone.

Retired Director of the National Police Academy, Kamal Kumar while speaking on the occasion said, “4.5 lakh people are involved in road accidents every year in the country, out of which about one lakh people die.”

“The victims of accidents are only giving priority to claim the insurance amount but they are neglecting the investigation of the accident and the punishment of the culprits,” he added.

The cops opined that Tirupati Reddy’s book will be useful for traffic accident investigation officers as road accidents can be reduced only when traffic accident incidences are thoroughly investigated.

Pointing to the severity of horrific accidents caused while travelling on roads, the police chief advised everyone to follow traffic rules and regulations voluntarily.

“Crimes such as physical assaults, thefts and other crimes are related to individuals, but traffic accidents are problematic for everyone,” said the DGP while speaking on the occasion.

He further asserted that traffic control in Hyderabad is better when compared to other major cities in the country.