Telangana HC orders report on CCTV maintenance in police stations

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered the Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar to submit a report on the status of CCTVs and maintenance of its footages in all police stations within the state by March 10.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha issued these directions while dealing with a contempt case filed by Chevva Madhavulu of Thimmajipet police station in Nagarkurnool district, complaining that its sub-inspector had manhandled him inside the police station.

He sought action against the SI for refusing to listen to him and the hospital which treated him and refused to register the medico-legal case.

Following this, Madhavulu moved the High Court to contest it.

Madhavaram Rameshwara Rao, counsel for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court that the higher authorities did not even listen to Madhavulu’s contention.

It must be noted that the High Court on September 27 had directed the SP of Nagarkurnool to consider the representation of Madhavulu and take appropriate action.

The SP delegated it to a DSP, who in turn, entrusted the job to the circle inspector, who kept the case pending, following which a contempt case was filed by Mashavulu.

The court on February 13, directed the SP of Nagarkurnool to verify the CCTV footage.

However, the government counsel informed the court that the CCTV cameras in the police station were not working for over 10 months.

In response to these remarks, Justice Lalitha recalled the Supreme Court’s instructions in a case where the police were required to keep CCTV video for at least six months.

The court faulted the Telangana police for not complying with apex court orders.

The court further directed the SP to personally look into the CCTV footage of that day and present it before the Court by March 10 in relation to the Madhavulu case,