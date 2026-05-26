Hyderabad court sends man to jail for misbehaving with woman

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad sentenced a 24-year-old man to five days in jail for misbehaving with a woman and creating a public nuisance.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Malakpet Police Station.

The accused who was identified as N. Sudheer Kumar is a resident of Shalivahan Nagar, Musarambagh in Hyderabad.

According to police, the man was caught behaving inappropriately with a woman. Following the incident, Malakpet Police registered an E-Petty Case under Section 70-C of the City Police Act.

Sub-Inspector M Tejya Naik along with Court Duty Officer RamSantosh conducted the investigation of the case.

On May 26, the accused was produced before the 7th Special Judicial Magistrate M Bhaskar who awarded a five-day jail sentence.

Station House Officer (SHO) K Narasimha said that the police follow a zero-tolerance policy against harassment and misbehavior toward women. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone disturbing public peace and safety.