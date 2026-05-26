Hyderabad court sends man to jail for misbehaving with woman

The accused was produced before the 7th Special Judicial Magistrate.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 2:43 pm IST
Two nuns jailed in Chhattisgarh on allegations of forced conversions
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A court in Hyderabad sentenced a 24-year-old man to five days in jail for misbehaving with a woman and creating a public nuisance.

The incident took place in the area that falls under the jurisdiction of Malakpet Police Station.

The accused who was identified as N. Sudheer Kumar is a resident of Shalivahan Nagar, Musarambagh in Hyderabad.

Subhan Bakery

According to police, the man was caught behaving inappropriately with a woman. Following the incident, Malakpet Police registered an E-Petty Case under Section 70-C of the City Police Act.

Sub-Inspector M Tejya Naik along with Court Duty Officer RamSantosh conducted the investigation of the case.

On May 26, the accused was produced before the 7th Special Judicial Magistrate M Bhaskar who awarded a five-day jail sentence.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Station House Officer (SHO) K Narasimha said that the police follow a zero-tolerance policy against harassment and misbehavior toward women. He warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone disturbing public peace and safety.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th May 2026 2:43 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button