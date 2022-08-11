Hyderabad: Court sentences siblings to jail for attacking brother

A penalty of Rs 6,000 each was also levied on them.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 11th August 2022 12:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a case dating back to 2016, a local court on Wednesday sentenced two persons to jail for alleged trespassing and attacking their elder brother over a property dispute.

A penalty of Rs 6,000 each was also levied on them. The convicts were identified as P.Jyaneshwar (58) and P.Venkataiah (42). In May 2016, Jyaneshwar and Venkataiah barged into 65-year-old P.Shankaraiah’s residence. They attacked the elder brother over share in ancestral property.

Following the attack, the victim filed a complaint against his siblings and based on the complaint, the Bommalaramaram police booked a case and arrested the two after which they were produced in court.

