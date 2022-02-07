Hyderabad: COVID-19 hampers tourist foot fall in Old City

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 7th February 2022 2:56 pm IST
Hyderabad: The recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases has hampered the tourist foot fall in Old City. The popular Old City markets find themselves deserted once again.

The markets are usually bustling from December to February, when most of the tourists visit Hyderabad from neighbouring states. Numerous foreign and domestic tourists visit the Old City primarily for its monuments and market.

About 1500 to 2000 people make a beeline for the Charminar on week days, while the numbers increase during the weekends. Similar number of tourists visit the Salarjung Museum, Chaumahalla palace and other historic monuments.

According to a report by Telangana Today, Old City Traders Association general secretary Abid Mohiuddin said, “Compared to last year, the tourists flow is very less. At least, the previous year there was some business, but it is not so now.”

